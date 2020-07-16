DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to a thrilling weekend of European football action as SuperSport broadcast live action from the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A from July 18 to 22, 2020.

The round’s action in the Premier League is headlined by its final match on the evening of July 22 when Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The match will conclude with the champion Reds lifting the trophy (as it is their final home fixture of the season), but Chelsea will be far more concerned with the 90 minutes preceding that as they chase UEFA Champions League football for next season – and also look to lay down a marker that they could be a challenger to Liverpool’s title defence in 2020-21.

The match will air live at 8:15pm on DStv SuperSport 1 & 3.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 2-1 when the teams met in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge back in September 2019, though the Blues turned the tables to win 2-0 in an FA Cup tie in March 2020, a result they will very much be hoping to repeat in an aim to secure top-table European football next term.

This weekend of LaLiga action is headlined by Real Madrid’s trip to Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday as they look to return to the champion status in Spain’s elite division.

Los Blancos may have wrapped up a record-extending 34th league title by the time of this match and their strong form since the end of lockdown will make them worthy champions.

The match will air at 8pm on DStv SuperSport 4.

Real will feel confident of defeating Leganes, having thumped their fellow Madrid club 5-0 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu back in October 2019, courtesy of goals from Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, and Luka Jovic.

Also on LaLiga this weekend, Barcelona’s final match as likely outgoing champions will see them face Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Mendizorrotza.

The game could well be manager Quique Setien’s final domestic clash as manager of the Blaugrana, with his likely failure to defend the league title seen as an unforgivable sin in Catalonia.

Only if he can guide Barca to the UEFA Champions League next month will his job be saved.

This exciting match will air live at 8pm on DStv SuperSport 11

The pick of this round of Serie A matches is the meeting of Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday evening, a key game as far as potentially deciding the title is concerned.

The Bianconeri will feel that a ninth successive Scudetto is theirs for the taking, while Le Aquile must win to revive their hopes of a first championship since the turn of the century.

The match will air live at 8:45pm on DStv SuperSport 1 &9 and on GOtv SuperSport Select 5.

The Turin giants will also be eager for revenge, having been beaten twice by Lazio this season: the Rome-based side beat Juve 3-1 both in a Serie A clash back in December 2019 and in a Super Cup match later the same month.

