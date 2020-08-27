The 2020/21 season will get underway this weekend with the Community Shield airing live and in HD on affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes.

League champions Liverpool will take on FA Cup Winners Arsenal in the 2020 FA Community Shield.

It will be broadcast on World Football Channel on August 29 at 4:30pm.

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of supporters into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The increased safety measures from the government in late July may mean fans will not be able to attend.

Arsenal have won seven of the nine times they stood in the final since 1998, while Liverpool – who have made less frequent trips to the final in recent times – won nine of 12 finals since 1982.

However, three of those wins were shared as the FA only introduced extra time and penalties after 1991.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10 with Germany facing Spain, Sweden against France and titleholder Portugal vs. Croatia, among others, in the Euro Nations League, which will also air on StarTimes.

And then La Liga Santander starting September 12.

Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said: “Football has been at the core of StarTimes’ sport content strategy and this rich offering highlights StarTimes’ commitment to providing the best football experience to its users at the most affordable rate in the market. Our subscribers can leverage on our flexible subscription options like pay-per-day. Also, non-subscribers can watch all live sports for as low as N400 weekly on the StarTimes-ON mobile app. Download StarTimes-ON on Google or Apple store.

“Our pay-per-day subscription expires 12 pm the next day. For example, if you subscribe 8 am today, it expires at 12pm tomorrow and if you subscribe 8 pm today, it will still expire at 12pm tomorrow. So while not jump on it early to enjoy your pay-per-day subscription beyond 24 hours.”