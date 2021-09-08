Liverpool to rival Barca, Bayern for Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign young Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, alongside both Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Three of Europe’s elite football clubs are locked in a battle to land the signature of the young German, who scored seven times last season in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Adeyemi has started this season in fine form, with six goals in as many league games so far, having recently made his international debut from the bench in Germany’s 6-0 victory against Armenia, where he scored his first goal for the nation.

According to a report from Bild, Liverpool are currently interested in signing the wonderkid as Jurgen Klopp aims to strengthen his attacking options.

Adeyemi first signed for RB Salzburg back in 2018 for just £2.5 million, but he is now being valued at £17 million, which is a fee that could rise due to the competition to sign him.

The Reds are not the only club monitoring the striker, with both Bayern Munich and Barcelona having an interest in buying him as well.