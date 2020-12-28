Liverpool are reportedly one of a number of clubs interested in signing highly-rated Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 19-year-old has made his first strides into the Arsenal senior set-up this season, scoring twice in four Europa League appearances.

However, the youngster’s future at the Emirates Stadium is uncertain, with his current contract due to expire in the summer and no agreement yet in place over a renewal.

The Gunners are keen to keep Balogun, but The Athletic reports that they are increasingly likely to lose him with his list of admirers growing.

The report claimed that Premier League champions Liverpool are among those potential suitors, although a move to the Bundesliga is considered more likely.

Balogun will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from next month onwards should he opt to leave Arsenal.