Liverpool to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16

Liverpool face a repeat of the 2021-22 Champions League final with Real Madrid after being drawn against the reigning champions in the last 16 of the 2022-23 tournament.



Jurgen Klopp’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Los Blancos in the showpiece event last term and will now have their chance for revenge against Carlo Ancelotti’s side this time around.



The Reds progressed from Group A in second place behind Napoli to meet Real Madrid, who edged out RB Leipzig to finish top of Group F on the final matchday.



As group runners-up, Liverpool will have home advantage in the first leg against Real Madrid, with those last 16 ties being played on February 14 and 21 before the second legs on March 7 and 14.



Elsewhere, Manchester City have been rewarded for topping Group G with a tie against Group F runners-up RB Leipzig, while Chelsea take on Borussia Dortmund after finishing first in Group E.



Antonio Conte prepares for a swift return to San Siro after Group D winners Tottenham Hotspur drew Group E runners-up AC Milan, and another glamour tie takes place between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich – a repeat of the 2019-20 final.



Inter Milan will lock horns with Porto – who came through a tight Group B as winners – while the runners-up in that section, surprise package Club Brugge, will take on Benfica.



Brugge and Eintracht Frankfurt are both taking part in the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time, and the Europa League winners have been paired with Serie A leaders Napoli.



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW:

RB Leipzig vs. Man City

Club Brugge vs. Benfica

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

AC Milan vs. Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Inter Milan vs. Porto

PSG vs. Bayern Munich





