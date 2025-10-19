Liverpool target return to winning ways against Man U

Liverpool suffered their third consecutive defeat at Stamford Bridge before the international break, but with a couple of weeks to reset and a return to Anfield, they should be able to get back to winning ways against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds have ridden their luck at times this season, and their reversal of fortunes was hardly unexpected, but they have still won all five of their competitive home games this season, and they can take advantage of their visitors’ struggles to regain some of their lost confidence.

Manchester United did clinch three points against Sunderland last time out, but they are yet to win away from home this season.

And they have not won at Anfield in almost a decade.

However, Ruben Amorim does appear to have made headway in solving the goalscoring problem that plagued them last season.

They head to Merseyside having scored in six of their eight fixtures this season.

Also Read

Liverpool are without a clean sheet in six games and have shipped 13 goals in nine this term.

So a clean sheet is unlikely.

But Arne Slot’s side should be able to bag a few against the defensively vulnerable Red Devils.

The visitors have conceded three goals in each of their last two away matches, making a 3-1 scoreline an appealing option.

Cody Gakpo enjoyed a fruitful international break as he scored three and assisted one in two outings for the Netherlands, and he looks good value in the anytime goalscorer market.

He has scored three goals in five league meetings with Manchester United, including one at Anfield last season.