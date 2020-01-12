Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019/2020 English Premier League on Saturday means they have set a new record.
It is for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe’s “big five” leagues.
Here is where their record stands alongside the rest:
England (EPL)
Liverpool (2019/2020)
M-21 W-20 D-1 L-0 P-61
Previous record
Manchester City (2017/2018)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
Spain (La Liga)
FC Barcelona (2010/2011)
M-21 W-19 D-1 L-1 P-58
Italy (Serie A)
Juventus (2018/2019)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
Germany (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich (2013/2014)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
France (Ligue 1)
Paris St-Germain (2018/2019)
M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59
*M-Matches, W-Wins, D-Draws, L-Losses, P-Points
Reuters/NAN.