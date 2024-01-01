Liverpool send scouts to watch Michael Olise

Liverpool have reportedly scouted Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise.



The Frenchman was linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in the summer.This was following interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Olise ultimately turned down the chance to join Chelsea after the Blues activated a £35m release clause in his previous contract.

Also Read:

Instead of completing a move to Stamford Bridge, Olise decided to put pen to paper on a new deal with Palace until the summer of 2027.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying a fine run of form after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the opening three months.

Olise has scored five goals in his nine Premier League appearances this season, including a brace in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Brentford.

While he may have signed a long-term contract with Palace, his impressive displays continue to attract interest from top Premier League clubs.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are among the sides keeping tabs on the winger after sending scouts to watch him in action this season.

The report claims that the Reds are long-term admirers of Olise, having monitored his progress since he made his senior debut for Reading as a 17-year-old.

Liverpool continue to track the player’s performances, as they consider long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after being the subject of interest in the summer transfer window.

Although Salah is expected to see out the remainder of the 2023-24 season, there is uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with the club.