Liverpool scout Osimhen during international break

Liverpool have reportedly scouted Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the international period.

He was linked with a move away in the summer after he enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign with the Italian side.

The Nigeria international netted 26 goals in 32 league appearances to lead Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Although he has remained with the Italian champions, Osimhen’s future is still surrounded by uncertainty following a social media storm, where he was mocked by the club’s TikTok account.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Osimhen, and it now appears that there could be another club interested in securing his signature.

According to The Sun, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent one of the club’s scouts to watch Osimhen in action for Nigeria.

A Liverpool scout saw Osimhen play 59 minutes in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia, before he was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool are seemingly drawing up a list of potential forward targets, as they prepare for Mohamed Salah’s possible departure in 2024.

The Egypt international was the subject of a £150 million bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad during the summer transfer window.

While Liverpool managed to keep hold of one of their most prized assets, there is a belief that there will be further interest from the Saudi Pro League next year.

Should they decide to pursue a move for Osimhen, it could take a bid in excess of £100 million to prise him away from Napoli.

The Italian club are still hopeful of extending the Nigerian’s contract, which currently runs until the summer of 2025.

Amid the speculation surrounding his future, Osimhen has made a fine start to the 2023-24 season, scoring six goals in eight Serie A appearances.

However, he is expected to be sidelined for around a month due to the injury picked up in Nigeria’s friendly with Saudi Arabia.