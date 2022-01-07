Liverpool reopen training ground after COVID-19 outbreak

Liverpool reopened their first-team training centre on Friday after a 48-hour closure following a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff.

Preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to League One side Shrewsbury will resume with assistant manager Peter Krawietz taking charge of the available players.

Krawietz will also undertake pre-match media duties with a press conference scheduled for Saturday.

As the shutdown affected only the first-team area of the AXA complex, Liverpool’s youth teams have been able to continue training.

As a result, a number of the under-23s are expected to feature against the Shrews.

Manager Juergen Klopp and players Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino will have ended their isolation periods by the weekend.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any of the four men will be present at Anfield for the match.

Klopp’s other assistant manager, Pep Lijnders, is still absent however.

This is after he tested positive on Tuesday night, with a number of other players and staff also remaining in isolation.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, meanwhile, will be absent for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield at Turf Moor as he isolates after testing positive for coronavirus.

In addition, Clarets’ assistant manager Ian Woan, overseeing things while Dyche is away, on Thursday said he believed there were four new positive cases within the playing staff.

dpa/NAN.