Liverpool not for sale — Owner

Liverpool owner John W Henry has announced that Fenway Sports Group are not considering a full sale of the Reds amid widespread speculation surrounding a possible takeover.

Back in November 2022, it was reported that the American conglomerate were considering selling the club.

This was nearly 13 years after their £300 million purchase in 2010.

FSG released a statement confirming that they would be open to new investors, but they stopped short of confirming whether a full sale could be on the cards, saying: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner nevertheless stated that FSG were “exploring a sale”, and the American owners are believed to have received plentiful interest from the Middle East.

A joint Saudi-Qatari consortium were allegedly formulating a takeover bid worth approximately £3 billion, but Henry has now categorically denied that FSG will be selling Liverpool outright.

Henry – who also owns the Boston Red Sox MLB team – took questions from reporters via email earlier this week, the answers of which have been posted on the Boston Sports Journal.

When asked about FSG’s future with Liverpool, the 73-year-old ruled out a full sale, but he has confirmed that talks with investors are ongoing and believes that “something” will happen soon.

“Yes. I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process,” Henry said.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?”

During FSG’s time at the Anfield helm, Liverpool have ended their agonising wait for a first-ever Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp, who has overseen a highly successful period since being hired in 2015.

Henry was present to witness Liverpool win their sixth Champions League crown in 2019, and they have also won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield over the past few years.

FSG have also overseen Liverpool’s move to their new £50m AXA Training Centre in 2020, and work is being done on a £60 million project to increase the Anfield Road stand capacity by 7,000, having spent £110 million on a new Main Road stand in 2016.

However, FSG came under fire in 2021 for their attempts to join the doomed European Super League project, as well as a perceived lack of financial support in the transfer market.

Liverpool made just one signing in the January transfer window in the form of Cody Gakpo, despite persistent calls from fans to bring in a new midfielder midway through the season.