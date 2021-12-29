Liverpool lose, stay six points behind leaders Manchester City

Title-chasers Liverpool slipped to their second English Premier League defeat of the season after substitute Ademola Lookman earned Leicester City a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

Liverpool dominated the first half against an injury-hit Leicester City and looked set to take a deserved lead.

This was when they were awarded a 16th-minute penalty kick, only for Egyptian Mohamed Salah to see his kick saved by home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The chances kept coming for the visitors, with Sadio Mane blazing over when he should have scored early in the second half.

Liverpool’s profligacy proved costly as Lookman fired Leicester City in front just before the hour mark, sparking scenes of euphoria at the King Power Stadium.

It was backs to the wall for Leicester City after that, but they dug in to secure a win.

The result left second-placed Liverpool six points adrift of leaders Manchester City, as Foxes coach Brendan Rodgers got one over the side he used to manage.

After conceding six at Manchester City on Boxing Day, Leicester’s morale-boosting win moved them up to ninth in the standings.

