Liverpool lead chase for Haaland

Liverpool are emerging as a serious option for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The attacker is likely to leave the German club in the summer, as he will have an active release clause in his contract.

The 21-year-old is wanted by the top clubs around Europe, with all the big English sides monitoring his situation.

A report from Sky Germany suggests Liverpool are considered ‘serious contenders’ to sign Haaland.

Jurgen Klopp may see him as the ideal player to refresh their frontline and eventually take away the scoring burden from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds will face stiff competition to secure Haaland’s signature.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been linked with the 21-year-old.

It is obvious why clubs are clamouring to sign the Norway international.