Liverpool have reportedly opened negotiations with Victor Osimhen’s representatives ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen was having an outstanding season for Lille when the coronavirus pandemic brought French football to a halt last month, racking up 13 goals and four assists in Ligue 1.

Only Neymar, Moussa Dembele, Wissam Ben Yedder and Kylian Mbappe have scored more goals than the promising 21-year-old in the French top flight this term.

The Nigerian’s outstanding form in front of goal has caught the attention of the Premier League’s elite in recent months, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City all credited with interest.

According to Le 10 Sport, Liverpool have now entered the race for Osimhen after making their first contact with the forward’s camp.

The report suggested that the Merseyside giants are laying the foundations ahead of a possible contract proposal for the talented Nigeria international.

It’s claimed a fierce “battle” is likely to take place between England’s top clubs for Osimhen’s signature, with Lille demanding a fee of around £60 million for the youngster’s signature.

Lille president Gerard Lopez has already revealed that he has received offers for the attacker.

Earlier this month, Osimhen revealed his ambitions to “play for a big club in England” and thanked fellow countryman Odion Ighalo for the advice he’s given him at the start of his career.

“Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England,” he told The Independent.

“I’ve spoken to Odion about it. He gave me very good advice, he’s a legend and a big brother.

“My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I’m very happy in Lille.

“My priority is to play a lot of games. Signing for a big club and being on the bench is not exciting for me.”