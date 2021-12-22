Liverpool in contact with Coutinho

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho over a possible return to Anfield.

The 29-year-old spent five years with the Reds before joining the Catalan giants in 2018 for around £142m, but his time at Camp Nou has failed to live up to the heights expected, largely due to injury.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a transfer in one of the upcoming windows, with one report claiming that Barcelona are ‘desperate’ to offload the Brazil international in January to reduce their wage bill.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are aware of Coutinho’s situation and have held talks with his representatives, discussing a potential return to Merseyside.

Barca are prepared to allow the midfielder to move back to the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also understood to have been offered the chance to sign him.

Coutinho, who has just over 18 months remaining on his contract, has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, but only five have been starts.

During his time at Liverpool, the Brazilian played 201 times in all tournaments, scoring 54 goals and registering 45 assists.