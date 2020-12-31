An off-key Liverpool were frustrated for a second successive game by struggling opponents as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Juergen Klopp’s side had the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table, but a combination of wastefulness and Newcastle’s valiant rearguard kept them at bay.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were all guilty of poor finishing for the champions, while Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow produced a couple of fine saves.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by second-bottom West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and drew with struggling Fulham earlier this month.

Klopp’s team lead the table going into the New Year with 33 points from 16 games, three points ahead of second-placed Manchester United who have a match in hand.

Reuters/NAN.