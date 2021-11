Liverpool are fighting Bayern Munich for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

BILD says a move to Anfield would be ‘appealing’ to Adeyemi.

And Liverpool can provide competition with the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old forward.

The report states that Bayern are the ‘clear favourites’ to sign Adeyemi, but add that Liverpool are still a possibility for the striker.

The Germany international fancies a move from RB Salzburg in 2022.