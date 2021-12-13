Liverpool face fresh Salah, Chelsea ‘fear’ before AFCON

Liverpool have reportedly joined a list of Premier League clubs waiting to hear if the Africa Cup of Nations will start earlier than first expected.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is set to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the tournament in January.

But the hope of the club is that the trio will miss just two Premier League matches in that time.

The mid-season tournament in Cameroon is currently scheduled to start on January 9 – as Liverpool hope to have Salah and company available for Chelsea the week prior.

However, the Mirror report a spanner is trying to be thrown in the works by CAF Champions League holders, Al Ahly.

The Egyptian club is due to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup in February and are lobbying the African football body to kick off the AFCON on January 3 – meaning Liverpool would be without the trio for the trip to Chelsea the day before.

With the Club World Cup down to start on February 3 – just three days before the final of the AFCON – it would mean Al Ahly would be without several key players for the tournament that Liverpool won in 2019.

Egypt’s national team is still weighing up whether to grant Klopp’s request and allow Salah to play for the Reds on January 2 at Stamford Bridge.

“We already received the request. It is still under consideration, and no answer has been given yet,” Osama Ismail, spokesman for the Egyptian Football Association, told Ahram Online.