Liverpool explore move for Victor Osimhen

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Victor Osimhen’s agent to start exploring a possible move this summer.

The 24-year-old Nigerian was the star of the show in the Partenopei’s historic Scudetto charge this season.

He netted 26 goals in 32 league games to help guide the club to victory in Serie A.

His efforts have already capitulated him into legendary status in the Campania capital and clubs from around Europe have set their sights on the striker, who is contracted to Napoli for another two years.

Gazzetta dello Sport highlighted how representatives from Liverpool have contacted Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda to start sounding out a possible move this summer, aware of the €180 million price tag set by Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The Reds are not alone in their interest, with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United both also keen to snap up the Napoli star this summer.

The Partenopei are now waiting for the right offer and have also been in talks with his agent regarding a new long-term contract.

—