Liverpool dismantle Manchester United, return to EPL summit

Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race with a dominant 3-0 win over Manchester United that returned Jurgen Klopp’s side to the top of the table.

The Red Devils were thoroughly outclassed in the opening 45 minutes, with goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah before interval.

It was the first Premier League game in four years that United failed to register a shot on target in the first half, and while the last time that happened was a 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City, it was never likely at Anfield.

The hosts took the foot off the gas after the break, but while United got more of a foothold in the game, it was the Reds that claimed the third goal of the night when Sadio Mane finished off a slick move involving Andy Robertson and Diaz, the Senegal striker steering the ball into the bottom right corner.

Klopp’s men rounded off the scoring in the 85th minute when Salah got his second after latching onto a through ball from substitute Diogo Jota before dinking a deflected shot over David De Gea.

The victory moves Liverpool two points clear of City, who play Brighton on Wednesday, while United’s hopes of Champions League football next season took yet another blow.

They remain in sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham having played a game more.