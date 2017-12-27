Liverpool captures £75m Van Dijk

Liverpool have officially won the race for Virgil van Dijk after reaching an agreement with Southampton for the Dutch defender’s signature.

The 26-year-old, also linked with a move to Manchester City and Chelsea in recent weeks, will make the switch between clubs when the transfer window opens on January 1.

News emerged on Wednesday evening of a move being imminent, and both Liverpool and Southampton confirmed the news on their official websites at 6pm.

Netherlands international Van Dijk is expected to cost the Reds around £75m, making him the most expensive defender of all time.

A statement on Liverpool’s official website read: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.

“The Reds have agreed a deal with the South Coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018.”

Van Dijk, who has been left out of the Saints’ squad in recent games, will wear the number four shirt at Anfield.