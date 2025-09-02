Liverpool beat Arsenal as MTN thrills fans with Watch Party

Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 in a tense Premier League clash on Sunday, August 31. Reds fans erupted in wild celebration at MTN’s Watch Party at Bay Lounge, Lekki.

The game lived up to expectations as one of the weekend’s biggest fixtures with Arsenal enjoying more possession but couldn’t make it count.

Liverpool’s persistence finally paid off.

Dominik Szoboszlai struck a superb free-kick in the 83rd minute to hand the Reds victory. Despite Arsenal’s late push, Liverpool held firm to secure the win and send fans at the MTN watch party into celebration.

MTN, as the official broadcast sponsor of the Premier League on SuperSport, staged the event as part of its commitment to football in Nigeria. The company also serves as the official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation for national teams and a co-sponsor of the Nationwide League One.

Ekundayo Fatoki, Senior Manager, Sales and Distribution, MTN Nigeria, said football is central to how the company connects with its customers. “Football is a key passion point for every Nigerian, no matter their background. Football unites all of us. MTN is tapping into the passion points of Nigerians, to show our love to our customers and our commitment to them,” he said.

He noted that the company invests at every level of the game. “We’re heavily involved in a lot of Nigerian leagues, like NLO, and we heavily sponsored and supported even the under-15 NPFL that happened in Remo. So, we’ve done a lot, trying to support local football, going to the fringes to sponsor football-related events and see how we can empower and build up football talent and bring them to life.”

The watch party featured dance and singing from fans. The energy tied neatly with MTN’s ongoing Next Afrobeats Star talent show, which is aimed at discovering Nigeria’s next global Afrobeats sensation, with prizes worth over $100,000. Winners of games and challenges at the event also walked away with MTN products, adding to the excitement of the night.

For Liverpool fans, Szoboszlai’s late strike was the perfect ending. For MTN, the night reinforced how the beautiful game continues to bring Nigerians together, while underscoring the brand’s broader commitment to creating experiences that engage, delight, and connect with its customers.

