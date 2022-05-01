Liverpool, Arsenal battle for £80m Osimhen 

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and it has emerged that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.

Both clubs are expected to spend in the summer and Osimhen has announced himself as one of the best strikers in Europe after superb spells at Lille and Napoli in recent years. And according to the Daily Mirror, the striker has garnered the attention of Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta – although a deal would cost £80million to complete.

The report stated that the Premier League duo are amongst the biggest names in the running to sign the Nigeria striker. The pacy hitman has 16 goals in just 28 games for Napoli this season and the club are reportedly ready to cash in on his excellent form in the summer.

Representatives of the player have been allowed to tout Osimhen to interested clubs, who have been told it will cost £80m to sign the forward. Premier League clubs have especially been sounded out due to the fees that many are willing to pay for top talents across the continent.

Osimhen is open to a move to England, although he only wishes to join a club in the Champions League with Napoli all but qualified for Europe’s premier tournament. That has ruled out a move to Newcastle for now, and given Liverpool and Arsenal much more confidence of completing a move.

Osimhen also has five assists this season, and his pace, strength and technique are valuable assets.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done to bring Osimhen to the Premier League, although Arteta’s men are most in need of Osimhen with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to depart on free transfers. And the Spaniard has claimed that his side are expecting a “busy summer” ahead of their almost guaranteed qualification for European football next season.

“The Champions League and the Europa League both require a much larger squad because the amount of games is much bigger,” Arteta said.

“If we can afford it financially and we don’t have to do the turnaround in the squad that we’ve had to, what I want is 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers.

“A lot of things have to be put in place and that takes time, so I am expecting a busy summer.”