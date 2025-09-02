Liverpool agree deal to buy Crystal Palace defender Guehi

Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed a £35 million ($47.28 million) deal for Crystal Palace and England centre back Marc Guehi, British media reported on Monday.

The reports said Palace captain Guehi, who scored in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa, was undergoing a medical in London ahead of the 6pm transfer deadline.

Liverpool are also expected to confirm the £125 million British record signing of Newcastle United’s Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

If both signings are completed, it would mark a major double for Liverpool and push their summer spending close to the £500 million mark.

Guehi, a Chelsea academy graduate, had a loan stint at Swansea City before joining Palace in 2021.

He has been a regular in England squads since earning his first senior cap in 2022.

He helped Palace secure their first-ever silverware last season, featuring in the side that beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

His departure will be a blow to Palace Manager, Oliver Glasner, who said on Sunday that the club “had to keep him.”

