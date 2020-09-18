Live stream Premier League, La Liga, Serie A with a series of fascinating fixtures from SuperSport on Showmax Pro.

This weekend features another exciting action of the 2020-21 Premier League, La Liga Serie A the Nedbank Cup and the US Open from SuperSport on Showmax Pro.

This weekend’s games begin with the Premier League encounter between Everton v newly promoted West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at Goodison Park.

The two clubs have played each other 24 times in the Premier League era, with the Toffees holding the upper hand, winning 12 of those encounters.

The best of Premier League matches this weekend is the clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After their respective wins at the opening day fixtures, with Chelsea beating Brighton 3-1, while Liverpool edged past newly-promoted Leeds 4-3 in a thrilling affair, both teams are looking to make an early statement this Sunday.

Other Premier League matches include Leeds United v Fulham at 3pm on Saturday, Manchester United v Crystal Palace at 5:30 pm on Saturday, Arsenal v West Ham United at 8pm on Saturday, Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday and Leicester City v Burnley at 7pm on Sunday.

This will be available to live stream for all Showmax Pro subscribers.

La Liga’s giant, Real Madrid, returns to action on SuperSport this weekend to face Real Sociedad on Sunday evening at the Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad already began their 2020-2021 La Liga campaign last weekend with a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid, but this Sunday’s match will be the season opener for reigning champions Real Madrid.

Last season, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad had some absolutely thrilling encounters.

The leading Italian champions, Juventus, will kick off their title defence with a match against Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Last season, Sampdoria finished in 15th place in the standings with 42 points, while Juventus were crowned as champions.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a win for Juventus, who recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory away from home, back in July this year.

Another major game this weekend will see Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen stand a chance to make his competitive debut for Napoli as they kick-start their 2020/21 Serie A campaign against AC Parma on Sunday afternoon at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, since joining Napoli earlier this summer from Lille has scored six goals – two hat-tricks, in three pre-season games.

New and existing subscribers can access Showmax and Showmax Pro for N2,900 and N6,300 respectively, while Showmax Mobile and Showmax Pro Mobile can be accessed for N1,450 and N3,200 respectively.