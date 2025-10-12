Live healing services with Pastor Chris gets October date

The world is poised for an unprecedented global outpouring of God’s healing power as the 15th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to take place from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

This life-transforming three-day event, broadcast live in every known language, will reach billions across continents—from hospital wards to prison cells, from homes to stadiums—through every available screen and platform. No boundary is too great, and no condition too hopeless, as the healing power of God flows freely to all who believe.

Live in Every Language, Everywhere

The Healing Streams will be streamed live across Healing Streams TV, all Loveworld Networks, and on leading TV and radio stations around the world.

Thanks to simultaneous interpretation in every known language, no one will be left behind.

Registration Now Open – Free and Global Access

Participation in this global healing crusade is absolutely free. Interested individuals can register at healingstreams.tv/LHS. Registrants are strongly encouraged to indicate any healing needs—for themselves or their loved ones—to receive targeted spiritual support and guidance before the event begins.

A Prophetic Mandate to Heal the Nations

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services is not just a programme—it is a divine movement, driven by a clear heavenly mandate to take the healing power of Jesus Christ to every nation, tribe, and tongue.

Led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Inc., the Healing Streams has become the largest healing crusade in history, transforming lives on a global scale.

Pastor Chris declares with authority: “I was sent to bring healing to you. When I speak the Word, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world—be healed of your infirmity.”

This is not rhetoric—it’s reality. Millions across the globe testify of supernatural recoveries from incurable conditions, restored lives, and newfound hope.

Testimonies That Speak for Themselves

Realyn (UAE): Healed of breast cancer and restored after debilitating chemotherapy.

“I felt a divine touch during the service. Strength came back instantly. Today, I’m completely healed and thriving.”

Maleo (Tuvalu): Delivered from debilitating tremors and dizziness

“Pastor Chris called my name. I felt power surge through me. I’m healed, walking freely, and medication-free.”

Hazel (UK): Freed from 20 years of anaemia and menorrhagia

“As Pastor Chris prayed, I felt something shift. My doctor confirmed: anaemia is gone. My life is back!”

Moserah (China): Healed from a liver abscess while still in the hospital.

“I believed, and I received. Pain gone. Strength returned. I’m healthy and full of joy!”

A Global Movement of Prayer and Preparation

Ahead of the October Healing Streams, an unbroken 24/7 prayer chain is underway on myprayerclouds.org. Believers worldwide are signing up for 15-minute prayer slots, creating a powerful wave of intercession that is saturating the spiritual atmosphere with divine energy.

Mobilizing the Nations – The World is Getting Ready

From the streets of Lagos to the hills of Kathmandu, from bustling cities to remote villages, a wave of preparation is sweeping the globe. Ambassadors of healing are igniting faith through outreach efforts in hospitals, prisons, schools, and marketplaces.

Thousands of Healing to the Nations magazines are being distributed, and healing centers—both virtual and physical—are being set up globally to accommodate the outpouring of miracles.

This is more than an event. It’s a call to everyone—everywhere—to believe, receive, and be made whole.

Global Expectation is Rising

“My expectations are massive,” says Rishi from India. “God is faithful. I know I will receive my healing—and healing for my nation.”

“I believe for a divine miracle,” shares Priscilla from the UK. “That growth is gone in Jesus’ name. I am ready!”

The Road to Healing Streams – Season 15 Begins!

Building up to the much-anticipated Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris, Season 15 of The Road to Healing Streams has officially commenced. The daily live broadcasts feature inspiring testimonies of healing, in-depth teachings, and faith-building moments designed to prepare millions around the world for an extraordinary outpouring of God’s power.

Viewers are encouraged to tune in weekdays at 12 noon and 6 PM (GMT+1) and weekends at 12 noon and 4 PM (GMT+1) on healingstreams.tv. The program serves as a spiritual count up to the main event, stirring faith and expectation across nations.

Be Part of This Global Miracle Movement

This is your time. Join the unstoppable healing wave. Participate. Pray. Partner. Publicize. Be a part of what God is doing in our world today.

Visit healingstreams.tv/LHS to register and get involved.

