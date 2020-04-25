Little Miss Nigeria, Queen Angelica Ituma, has called on government at all levels to provide palliatives for the vulnerable, especially children in orphanages, remand homes and Internally Displaced Persons camps.

Ituma made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja, saying the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious time for all nations.

She said: “The nations of the world are plagued with so much fears, too many gory tales of death, anxiety and apprehension.

“The once boisterous cities parks, beaches and streets are now deserted; businesses, offices, schools, markets, malls, churches, mosques and other public places are now empty.

“Security officials and siren blaring through the empty streets and the entire nations of the world are shut down.

“But my heart goes out to the children in the orphanage homes, children in remand homes, IDP camps and the homeless across the globe.”

According to the 12-year-old, COVID-19 has brought so much hardship and hunger and many children are starving.

“I therefore raise my voice on behalf of millions of Nigerian children to speak peace to our dear nation,” she said.

Ituma further said although the pandemic had taken its toll over every facet of life, it’s not a death sentence and called for all to take responsibility in order to contain it.

She said: “Our roads are deserted, it has taken over our economy, it has also taken our places of worship, we can no longer play as children, we are socially distancing from our friends, in fact, this is anti-social.

“Let’s take back our streets, we take back our schools, we take back our nation, Yes…we can.

“Let’s kick it out of our nation, stay home, stay safe, let’s avoid its further spread.”

Ituma advised children to observe good hygiene, maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly with running water and soap or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

She said: “Avoid rubbing your eyes, picking your nose or touching your mouth and avoid crowded places.

“Report any suspected case in your neighbourhood by calling the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control toll free numbers.”

She encouraged children to engage in regular exercise, drink lots of water, watch and study online and assist their parents with house chores while staying at home.

“Children please let’s take up new challenges, add value to your life, study your holy books and above all, pray for our dear nation, that this whole episode be over soon so we can have our lives back,” she said.

Queen Ituma also called on good spirited Nigerians to reach out to the needy children with foodstuff and other basic items.

“We reman the future of this great nation,” she added.