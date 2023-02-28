Little blind girl prays for Peter Obi to win election + Video

An emotional video has captured the moment a little blind girl broke down to tears as she prayed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to win the 2023 election in Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the Presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday.

The little blind girl could be seen with her stick as she cried, praying Obi gets elected as the president.

The video generated massive reactions as social media users expressed their thoughts.

Meanwhile, some social media users prayed that God answers the little girl’s prayers.

Here are some reactions: @BrownShugacreamy said, “Dis is so touching!😩😩From ur mouth to God’s ears! Amen🙏🏽😢”.

