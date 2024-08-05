‘Listen to Tinubu and call off protests’, Sani Musa appeals to protesters

Sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast on the nationwide hunger protests, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has urged all citizens, particularly the nation’s vibrant and dynamic youth, to immediately embrace peace and suspend all ongoing protests.

Senator Musa made the appeal in a statement he personally signed on Sunday and titled“Call for Suspension of Protest”.

According to him, Nigeria as a country was, at the moment, at a critical juncture where unity and stability are paramount for the nation’s collective progress.

“In line with the nationwide speech delivered by our esteemed President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, I urge all citizens, particularly our vibrant and dynamic youth, to embrace peace and suspend all ongoing protests.

“Our nation stands at a critical juncture where unity and stability are paramount for our collective progress.

“President Tinubu has called upon us to prioritize the well-being of our nation, reminding us that acts of violence and unrest threaten the very fabric of our democracy.

Also Read:

“As the bedrock of our country’s stability and future prosperity, our youth must lead by example, demonstrating a commitment to peaceful dialogue and constructive engagement.

“I implore you to reflect on the President’s words and recognize the power of peaceful actions in shaping a brighter future for Nigeria.

“Let us come together in solidarity, shunning actions that could harm our nation, and instead, work collaboratively towards sustainable solutions.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria. Let peace be our guiding principle as we move forward. Thank you,” Senator Musa stated.

Post Views: 0