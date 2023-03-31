List of Judges for 2023 Elections Petitions Tribunals

For the records, The Eagle Online is publishing the list of Judges nominated to serve on the various Elections Petitions Tribunals for the 2023 polls.

The Judges were nominated to Elections Petitions Tribunals before the commencement of the general election.

They were drawn from various courts across the country, including States High Courts, FCT High Court, Federal High Court and National Industrial Court.

The list:

ABIA

1.Justice C.O. Onyeabo

2.Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha

3.Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu

4.Justice A.O. Chijioke

5.Justice K.C.J. Okereke

6.Justice L.T.C. Eruba

7.Justice Benson Anya

8.Justice Nweke Philomena

9.Justuce A.O. Phoeba

10.Justice C.K. Nwankwo

ADAMAWA

1.Justice H.N.H. Joda

2.Justice B.I. Ladukiya

3.Justice Musa Usman

4.Justice K.L. Samuel

5.Justice A.J. Balami

6.Justice K.Z.U. Modibbo

AKWA IBOM

1.Justice P.P. Idiong

2.Justice A.D. Odokwo

3.Justice O.A. Okon

4.Justice F.J. Ibanga

5.Justice N.M. Obot

BENUE

1.Justice W.I. Kpochi

2.Justice T.A. Kume

3.Justice T.T. Asua

4.Justice P.T. Kwahar

5.Justice M.T. Ugar

6.Justice A.I. Ityonyman

7.Justice M.M. Odinya

8.Justice I. Muhammed

BORNO

1.Justice H.Y. Mshelia

2.Justice A.Z. Musa

3.Justice U.S. Sakwa

4.Justice M.G. Abubakar

5.Justice Binta Othman

CROSS RIVER

1.Justice F.N. Isoni

2.Justice E.O. Abua

3.Justice O.I. Ofem

4.Justice A.A. Ewah

5.Justice U.A. Ibrahim

6.Justice E.I. Ebri

7.Justice I.B. Etape

8.Justice E.A. Ubua

DELTA

1.Justice A.O. Apkovi

2.Justice F.N. Azinge

3.Justice C.N. Ogadi

4.Justice E.N. Ejiro

5.Justice T.O. Uloho

6.Justice M.O. Omovie

7.Justice C.O. Emifoniye

8.Justice C.I. Dafe

EBONYI

1.Justice H.A. Njoku

2.Justice B.A.N Ogbu

3.Justice N.E. Nwibo

4.Justice C.E. Eze

5.Justice I.P. Chima

6.Justice O. Elekwa

7.Justice T.A. Achom

8.Justice U. Onwosi

EDO

1.Justice V.O. Eboreime

2.Justice J.O. Okeaya

3.Justice Irele-Ifijeh

4.Justice V.O.A. Oviawe

5.Justice I.P. Braimoh

6.Justice T.I. Eghe-Abe

EKITI

1.Justice A.L. Ogunmoye

2.Justice A.A. Adeleye

3.Justice L.O. Ogundana

4.Justice E.B. Omotoso

5.Justice A.O. Familoni

6.Justice J.A. Apuabi

7.Justice O.O. Oluboyede

ENUGU

1.Justice R.O. Odugu

2.Justice E.N. Oluedo

3.Justice N.R. Oji

4.Justice C.A.B. Onaga

5.Justice U.J. Nweze

6.Justice E.N. Alukwu

KADUNA

1.Justice E.Y.B. Lolo

2.Justice K. Dabo

3.Justice M.T. Rashid

4.Justice M.N. Sidi

5.Justice A.Y. John

6.Justice E. Michael

KANO

1.Justice M.Yusuf Ubale

2.Justice A.A. Amina

3.Justice I.M.M Karaye

4.Justice N. Saminu

5.Justice J.S. Suleiman

6.Justice S.A. Maryam

7.Justice S.M. Ado

8.Justice A.A. Maiwada

KATSINA

1.Justice A.B. Abdullahi

2.Justice A.K. Tukur

3.Justice I.W. Baraka

4.Justice B.U. Safiya

5.Justice I.I. Mashi

6.Justice L. Umar

7.Justice A. Yarima

8.Justice M.D. Hadiza

JIGAWA

1.Justice A.M. Abubakar

2.Justice A.Y. Birnin Kudu

3.Justice I. Ya’u

4.Justice N. Zargina

SOKOTO

1.Justice M.U. Dogondaji

2.Justice A.G. Sifawa

3.Justice M. Mohammed

4.Justice S. Shehu

5.Justice M.A. Sambo

6.Justice D.Y. Danjega

7.Justice B.Y. Tambuwa

8.Justice B. Ibrahim

ZAMFARA

1.Justice B.M. Tukur

2.Justice H. Mikailu

3.Justice B.M. Kucheri

4.Justice I.H. Ismaila

5.Justice U. AbdulNasir

6.Justice S.G. G/Bore

7.Justice B. Rabi

KEBBI

1.Justice U. Abubakar

2.Justice N.I. Umar

3.Justice S.B. Shuaibu

4.Justice F.H. Bunza

5.Justice S.K. Manya

6.Justice A.S. Bello

7.Justice S.U. Mukhtar

8.Justice U.A. S/Kudu

TARABA

1.Justice S. Haruna

2.Justice A.B. Abbare

3.Justice C.J. Katabs

4.Justice M.A. Badamasi

5.Mrs E. Tata (CM)

6.Mr K.A.A. Yara (UAC)

YOBE

1.Justice M.Z. Usman

2.Justice K.B. Yusuf

3.Justice M. Kyari

4.Justice H.L. Musa

5.Justice H.S. Tahir

6.Justice K.M.B Inuwa

7.Justice A.K. Kime

GOMBE

1.Justice A.M. Yakubu

2.Justice H.H. Kereng

3.Justice S.Y. Abubakar

4.Justice M. Fatima

5.Justice D.S. Sikkam

6.Justice M.A. Haruna

7.Justice B.H. Abbayo

8.Justice M.I. Gombe

KOGI

1.Justice F. Ajayi

2.Justice S. Umar

3.Justice M.M. Gwatana

4.Justice A.S. Husaini

5.Justice S. Zubayru

6.Justice B. Aina

7.Justice D. Yakubu

RIVERS

1.Justice M.O. Opara

2.Justice G.C. Aguma

3.Justice F. Onyiri

4.Justice L.T. Senewo

5.Justice F.A. Fiberesima

6.Justice L. Ngbor-Abina

7.Justice O.D. Gbasam

8.Justice S.S. Popnen

PLATEAU

1.Justice A.I. Ashom

2.Justice N.J. Dadi

3.Justice T. Zololo

4.Justice G.M. Kamyal

5.Justice V. Dadom

6.Justice D.S. Damulak

7.Justice S.S. Fomber

8.Justice B.M. Bassi

NASARAWA

1.Justice R.G. Soji

2.Justice A.M. Mainoma

3.Justice S.A. Ayiwulu

4.Justice A.A. Ozegyu

5.Justice M.A. Ramat

6.Justice J.K. Kurape

7.Justice A.T. Chanbo

NIGER

1.Justice M. Abdullahi

2.Justice S.T. Zainab

3.Justice Y.G. Bilkisu

4.Justice I. Usman

5.Justice I. Hauwa Kulu

6.Justice L.M. Amina

7.Justice M.I. Khadijat

LAGOS

1.Justice M.O. Obadina

2.Justice J.E. Oyefeso

3.Justice A.O. Opesanwo

4.Justice L.B.L. Akapo

5.Justice J.A. Kudirat

6.Justice S.S. Ogunsanya

7.Justice I.O. Akinkugbe

8.Justice O.A. Adamson

OGUN

1.Justice C.C. Ogunsanya

2.Justice O. Ogunfowora

3.Justice A.A.S. Femi

4.Justice A.O. Araba

5.Justice A.A. Adewole

6.Mr I.O. Awofeso (CM)

7.Mr D.I. Dipeolu (CM)

OSUN

1.Justice A.A. Ajeibe

2.Justice A.O. Ayoola

3.Justice K.M. Akano

4.Justice A.L. Adegoke

5.Justice M.O. Agboola

6.Justice S.A. Oke

7.Justice M.O. Okediya

8.Justice A.O. Adenji

ONDO

1.Justice O.A. Osadebay

2.Justice P.O. Ikujuni

3.Justice W.R. Olamide

4.Justice O. Sunday

5.Justice J.O. Abe

6.Justice A. Enikuomehin

7.Justice T.M. Adedipe

8.Justice A.E. Akeredolu

OYO

1.Justice G.A. Sunmonu

2.Justice O.M. Fadeyi

3.Justice E.O. Ajayi

4.Justice M.L. Owolabi

5.Justice M.I. Sule

6.Justice L.A. Ganiyu

7.Justice B.A. Taiwo

8.Justice O.A. Adetujoye

KWARA

1.Justice A.A. Adebara

2.Justice A.S. Halima

3.Justice A. Gegele

4.Justice F.D. Lawal

5.Justice J.Z. Umar

6.Justice M.A. Oniye

7.Mrs O.I. Olabisi

8.Justice K. Abdul-Latif

IMO

1.Justice L.C. Azuama

2.Justice K.A. Ojiako

3.Justice B.C. Iheka

4.Justice S.I. Okpara

5.Justice V.I Onyeka

6.Justice E.N. Eke

7.Justice K.A Leweanya

8.Justice J.I. Obichere

BAYELSA

1.Justice J.B. Egele

2.Justice TY Abasi

FCT HIGH COURT

1.Justice M.E. Anenih

2.Justice O.A. Adeniyi

3.Justice A.I. Kutigi

4.Justice A.O. Otaluka

5.Justice Y Halilu

6.Justice A.O. Ebong

7.Justice B. Hassan

8.Justice E. Enenche

9.Justuce A.S. Usman

FHC

1.Justice A.A. Okeke

2.Justice M.A. Onytenu

3.Justice H.R.A. Shagari

4.Justice J.O. Abdulmalik

FROM: N.I COURT

1.Justice I.S. Galadima

2.Justice S.H. Danjidda

3.Justice K.D. Damuak.