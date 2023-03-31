List of Judges for 2023 Elections Petitions Tribunals

For the records, The Eagle Online is publishing the list of Judges nominated to serve on the various Elections Petitions Tribunals for the 2023 polls.
The Judges were nominated to Elections Petitions Tribunals before the commencement of the general election.
They were drawn from various courts across the country, including States High Courts, FCT High Court, Federal High Court and National Industrial Court.
The list:
ABIA
1.Justice C.O. Onyeabo
2.Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha
3.Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu
4.Justice A.O. Chijioke
5.Justice K.C.J. Okereke
6.Justice L.T.C. Eruba
7.Justice Benson Anya
8.Justice Nweke Philomena
9.Justuce A.O. Phoeba
10.Justice C.K. Nwankwo
ADAMAWA
1.Justice H.N.H. Joda
2.Justice B.I. Ladukiya
3.Justice Musa Usman
4.Justice K.L. Samuel
5.Justice A.J. Balami
6.Justice K.Z.U. Modibbo
AKWA IBOM
1.Justice P.P. Idiong
2.Justice A.D. Odokwo
3.Justice O.A. Okon
4.Justice F.J. Ibanga
5.Justice N.M. Obot
BENUE
1.Justice W.I. Kpochi
2.Justice T.A. Kume
3.Justice T.T. Asua
4.Justice P.T. Kwahar
5.Justice M.T. Ugar
6.Justice A.I. Ityonyman
7.Justice M.M. Odinya
8.Justice I. Muhammed
BORNO
1.Justice H.Y. Mshelia
2.Justice A.Z. Musa
3.Justice U.S. Sakwa
4.Justice M.G. Abubakar
5.Justice Binta Othman
CROSS RIVER
1.Justice F.N. Isoni
2.Justice E.O. Abua
3.Justice O.I. Ofem
4.Justice A.A. Ewah
5.Justice U.A. Ibrahim
6.Justice E.I. Ebri
7.Justice I.B. Etape
8.Justice E.A. Ubua
DELTA
1.Justice A.O. Apkovi
2.Justice F.N. Azinge
3.Justice C.N. Ogadi
4.Justice E.N. Ejiro
5.Justice T.O. Uloho
6.Justice M.O. Omovie
7.Justice C.O. Emifoniye
8.Justice C.I. Dafe
EBONYI
1.Justice H.A. Njoku
2.Justice B.A.N Ogbu
3.Justice N.E. Nwibo
4.Justice C.E. Eze
5.Justice I.P. Chima
6.Justice O. Elekwa
7.Justice T.A. Achom
8.Justice U. Onwosi
EDO
1.Justice V.O. Eboreime
2.Justice J.O. Okeaya
3.Justice Irele-Ifijeh
4.Justice V.O.A. Oviawe
5.Justice I.P. Braimoh
6.Justice T.I. Eghe-Abe
EKITI
1.Justice A.L. Ogunmoye
2.Justice A.A. Adeleye
3.Justice L.O. Ogundana
4.Justice E.B. Omotoso
5.Justice A.O. Familoni
6.Justice J.A. Apuabi
7.Justice O.O. Oluboyede
ENUGU
1.Justice R.O. Odugu
2.Justice E.N. Oluedo
3.Justice N.R. Oji
4.Justice C.A.B. Onaga
5.Justice U.J. Nweze
6.Justice E.N. Alukwu
KADUNA
1.Justice E.Y.B. Lolo
2.Justice K. Dabo
3.Justice M.T. Rashid
4.Justice M.N. Sidi
5.Justice A.Y. John
6.Justice E. Michael
KANO
1.Justice M.Yusuf Ubale
2.Justice A.A. Amina
3.Justice I.M.M Karaye
4.Justice N. Saminu
5.Justice J.S. Suleiman
6.Justice S.A. Maryam
7.Justice S.M. Ado
8.Justice A.A. Maiwada
KATSINA
1.Justice A.B. Abdullahi
2.Justice A.K. Tukur
3.Justice I.W. Baraka
4.Justice B.U. Safiya
5.Justice I.I. Mashi
6.Justice L. Umar
7.Justice A. Yarima
8.Justice M.D. Hadiza
JIGAWA
1.Justice A.M. Abubakar
2.Justice A.Y. Birnin Kudu
3.Justice I. Ya’u
4.Justice N. Zargina
SOKOTO
1.Justice M.U. Dogondaji
2.Justice A.G. Sifawa
3.Justice M. Mohammed
4.Justice S. Shehu
5.Justice M.A. Sambo
6.Justice D.Y. Danjega
7.Justice B.Y. Tambuwa
8.Justice B. Ibrahim
ZAMFARA
1.Justice B.M. Tukur
2.Justice H. Mikailu
3.Justice B.M. Kucheri
4.Justice I.H. Ismaila
5.Justice U. AbdulNasir
6.Justice S.G. G/Bore
7.Justice B. Rabi
KEBBI
1.Justice U. Abubakar
2.Justice N.I. Umar
3.Justice S.B. Shuaibu
4.Justice F.H. Bunza
5.Justice S.K. Manya
6.Justice A.S. Bello
7.Justice S.U. Mukhtar
8.Justice U.A. S/Kudu
TARABA
1.Justice S. Haruna
2.Justice A.B. Abbare
3.Justice C.J. Katabs
4.Justice M.A. Badamasi
5.Mrs E. Tata (CM)
6.Mr K.A.A. Yara (UAC)
YOBE
1.Justice M.Z. Usman
2.Justice K.B. Yusuf
3.Justice M. Kyari
4.Justice H.L. Musa
5.Justice H.S. Tahir
6.Justice K.M.B Inuwa
7.Justice A.K. Kime
GOMBE
1.Justice A.M. Yakubu
2.Justice H.H. Kereng
3.Justice S.Y. Abubakar
4.Justice M. Fatima
5.Justice D.S. Sikkam
6.Justice M.A. Haruna
7.Justice B.H. Abbayo
8.Justice M.I. Gombe
KOGI
1.Justice F. Ajayi
2.Justice S. Umar
3.Justice M.M. Gwatana
4.Justice A.S. Husaini
5.Justice S. Zubayru
6.Justice B. Aina
7.Justice D. Yakubu
RIVERS
1.Justice M.O. Opara
2.Justice G.C. Aguma
3.Justice F. Onyiri
4.Justice L.T. Senewo
5.Justice F.A. Fiberesima
6.Justice L. Ngbor-Abina
7.Justice O.D. Gbasam
8.Justice S.S. Popnen
PLATEAU
1.Justice A.I. Ashom
2.Justice N.J. Dadi
3.Justice T. Zololo
4.Justice G.M. Kamyal
5.Justice V. Dadom
6.Justice D.S. Damulak
7.Justice S.S. Fomber
8.Justice B.M. Bassi
NASARAWA
1.Justice R.G. Soji
2.Justice A.M. Mainoma
3.Justice S.A. Ayiwulu
4.Justice A.A. Ozegyu
5.Justice M.A. Ramat
6.Justice J.K. Kurape
7.Justice A.T. Chanbo
NIGER
1.Justice M. Abdullahi
2.Justice S.T. Zainab
3.Justice Y.G. Bilkisu
4.Justice I. Usman
5.Justice I. Hauwa Kulu
6.Justice L.M. Amina
7.Justice M.I. Khadijat
LAGOS
1.Justice M.O. Obadina
2.Justice J.E. Oyefeso
3.Justice A.O. Opesanwo
4.Justice L.B.L. Akapo
5.Justice J.A. Kudirat
6.Justice S.S. Ogunsanya
7.Justice I.O. Akinkugbe
8.Justice O.A. Adamson
OGUN
1.Justice C.C. Ogunsanya
2.Justice O. Ogunfowora
3.Justice A.A.S. Femi
4.Justice A.O. Araba
5.Justice A.A. Adewole
6.Mr I.O. Awofeso (CM)
7.Mr D.I. Dipeolu (CM)
OSUN
1.Justice A.A. Ajeibe
2.Justice A.O. Ayoola
3.Justice K.M. Akano
4.Justice A.L. Adegoke
5.Justice M.O. Agboola
6.Justice S.A. Oke
7.Justice M.O. Okediya
8.Justice A.O. Adenji
ONDO
1.Justice O.A. Osadebay
2.Justice P.O. Ikujuni
3.Justice W.R. Olamide
4.Justice O. Sunday
5.Justice J.O. Abe
6.Justice A. Enikuomehin
7.Justice T.M. Adedipe
8.Justice A.E. Akeredolu
OYO
1.Justice G.A. Sunmonu
2.Justice O.M. Fadeyi
3.Justice E.O. Ajayi
4.Justice M.L. Owolabi
5.Justice M.I. Sule
6.Justice L.A. Ganiyu
7.Justice B.A. Taiwo
8.Justice O.A. Adetujoye
KWARA
1.Justice A.A. Adebara
2.Justice A.S. Halima
3.Justice A. Gegele
4.Justice F.D. Lawal
5.Justice J.Z. Umar
6.Justice M.A. Oniye
7.Mrs O.I. Olabisi
8.Justice K. Abdul-Latif
IMO
1.Justice L.C. Azuama
2.Justice K.A. Ojiako
3.Justice B.C. Iheka
4.Justice S.I. Okpara
5.Justice V.I Onyeka
6.Justice E.N. Eke
7.Justice K.A Leweanya
8.Justice J.I. Obichere
BAYELSA
1.Justice J.B. Egele
2.Justice TY Abasi
FCT HIGH COURT
1.Justice M.E. Anenih
2.Justice O.A. Adeniyi
3.Justice A.I. Kutigi
4.Justice A.O. Otaluka
5.Justice Y Halilu
6.Justice A.O. Ebong
7.Justice B. Hassan
8.Justice E. Enenche
9.Justuce A.S. Usman
FHC
1.Justice A.A. Okeke
2.Justice M.A. Onytenu
3.Justice H.R.A. Shagari
4.Justice J.O. Abdulmalik
FROM: N.I COURT
1.Justice I.S. Galadima
2.Justice S.H. Danjidda
3.Justice K.D. Damuak.