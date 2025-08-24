Lisa Plane Crash: Monarch appeals to FG, state to renovate arcade, access road

An appeal has gone to the Federal and Ogun State Governments to urgently consider the rehabilitation of the site of the 2005 tragic Bellview Airline crash, at Lisa town, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Onilisa of Lisa, Oba Oladele Najeem Ayinla Odugbemi, made the appeal recently, during an interdenominational prayer session organized by his palace, in preparation for the 20th anniversary of the crash.

In a statement sent to The Eagleonline on Sunday, the monarch called on both tiers of government to prioritize the renovation of the Lisa Memorial Arcade, which has sadly fallen into disrepair and become overgrown with bush over the years.

“We are appealing to both the Federal and State Governments to restore this important site,” Oba Odugbemi said.

He added: “It is not only the resting place of 117 souls with Nigerians and foreign nationals alike, it is also a symbol of collective memory. We have made several representations in the past. Today, as part of the Isese 2025 celebration, we gather Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists to honour the victims and renew our call for action.”

As the 20th anniversary of the sad incident approaches on 22 October 2025, the monarch expressed concern that the memorial arcade, once frequented by bereaved families and visitors, now stands largely abandoned.

He described the 10.5-kilometre road linking Ogba-Ayo in Ijoko, through Oyero to the crash site as impassable, noting that the original tarring lasted less than a year before being washed away by seasonal flooding.

Oba Odugbemi recalled the memorial inauguration by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel, when the site drew national attention and international sympathy, regretting that today, the contrast is stark.

The arcade houses the graves of all 117 victims, and features individual tombstones bearing their names.

The statement pointed out that many of the memorabilia are now in poor condition, with structural damage and erosion threatening their outlook.

The monarch urged the government to recognise the site as a national heritage and proposed its development into an aviation memorial and educational centre, stressing that restoring the access road would not only facilitate remembrance, but in addition serve the growing local population.

He commended community development committees, residents of the town, youths and local security operatives for gracing the event. He singled out the youths of the town for volunteering to clear the bushy memorial site along with So-Safe Security, Amotekun and other local Vigilantes.

The prayers were led by Reverend O. Emmanuel, Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and Chief Imaam Musemil Junaid, who offered blessings for the victims and their families. Both clerics joined the monarch in urging the authorities to act without further delay.

Similarly, Ajofoyinbo, the town’s topmost masquerade, also offered prayers with libations on the souls of the departed victims.

Meanwhile, the Palace of the Onilisa has confirmed that preparations are underway for a formal commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the tragedy on 22 October 2025.

The event is expected to bring together families of the victims, government representatives, and members of the public. The kingdom hopes that both the Federal and State authorities will support the initiative and help restore dignity to the site.

The Eagleonline reports that Bellview Airlines Flight 210, travelling from Lagos to Abuja, crashed shortly after takeoff on 22 October 2005, killing all 117 passengers and crew on board.

The wreckage was discovered in Lisa Town, where the victims were later buried. The site remains a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of national remembrance.

