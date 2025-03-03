LIRS urges taxpayers to meet March 31 deadline for annual tax return submission

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has reminded all individual taxpayers, including self-employed individuals, those in the informal sector, and employees under the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) scheme, to submit their Annual Tax Returns on or before March 31, 2025.

This directive is in accordance with the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2004 as amended.

Ayodele Subair, Executive Chairman of LIRS, emphasized that under Section 41 of the Act, all taxable persons must submit a comprehensive return detailing their total income from all sources for the previous fiscal year (January 1st to December 31st 2024, in this case) to the relevant state tax authority within 90 days of the commencement of the new assessment year.

Subair reiterated the importance of adhering to the deadline, urging taxpayers to fulfill their statutory obligations promptly to avoid penalties and other legal consequences.

He also highlighted that tax returns must be submitted exclusively through the LIRS eTax portal, accessible at https://etax.lirs.net. The portal is designed to offer taxpayers convenience, security, and ease of compliance.

“In line with our commitment to simplifying the tax filing process, dedicated tax officers are available at our various tax offices to assist individuals with online registration and tax return submissions via the eTax portal,” stated Subair.

For further assistance and tax-related inquiries, taxpayers can contact the LIRS Customer Service Center at 0700 CALL LIRS (0700 2255 5477) or email etaxinfo@lirs.net.Additionally, individuals can connect with LIRS through its official social media channels or visit www.lirs.gov.ng for more information.

