LIRS optimizes payment procedure on e-Tax for taxpayers 

The agency’s Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, in a statement issued Sunday, Monsurat Amasa, Head, Corporate Communication, said as part of its digitalization process, LIRS is discontinuing all previously used bill references effective from August 1, 2022.

Consequently, according to the Chairman, only the Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax), generated bill references will be acceptable for tax payments.

The eTax platform, (https://etax.lirs. net) which went live in October 2019, was launched by LIRS to engender seamless tax operations and reduce compliance costs to taxpayers. Since its launch, eTax has improved the effectiveness of tax administration in Lagos State.

Subair added that the eTax was built as a one-stop shop for all tax transactions, and it is in the same spirit that the generation of bill references, required for all tax payments is now exclusive to the eTax platform.

He reiterated that by the cut-off date of August 1st, 2022, eTax would become the only authorized channel to generate bill reference for tax payments and other tax-related transactions in Lagos State.

To generate a bill reference on e-Tax, taxpayers can use the 5 easy steps below:

1. Visit https://etax.lirs.net

2. Input your Payer ID and password to log in

3. Select revenue type, and upload schedule (For PAYE & Withholding Taxes)

4. Generate a bill reference

5. Make a payment on any of the multiple channels available, using the generated bill reference.

For further assistance on eTax or other related enquiries, taxpayers are enjoined to call LIRS customer service hotline on 0700 2255 5477 or send email to [email protected].