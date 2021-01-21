In line with the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 LFN 2011 (as amended), the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has urged all employers of labour in Lagos State to file their Company’s Annual Tax Returns on or before the statutory deadline of January 31, 2021 to avoid penalties.

The Agency’s eTax platform, launched in October 2019, gives taxpayers the opportunity to comply with all COVID-19 protocols by filing their tax returns from the comfort of their offices or homes.

In addition, all digital platforms and tax portals are available for taxpayers’ use and convenience.

The Annual Tax Returns, which show each employee’s emoluments and tax paid in year 2020, are to be filed via LIRS online portals only as manual filing is no longer acceptable.

Tax assessments, payments and other tax administration matters can also be carried out on the same platforms.

The LIRS customer care hotline: 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477), website: www.lirs.gov.ng, chat rooms and the various social media platforms @lirsgovng are available for enquiries.

The Executive Chairman of LIRS, Ayodele Subair, stated that in the face of the prevailing realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on businesses, penalties and fines may be an additional burden on companies’ finances, and therefore urged all employers of labour to file their returns within the period stipulated by law.

The essence of the ongoing media campaign and numerous reminders and appeals to companies on this statutory obligation is to ensure they file early to avoid sanctions, Subair added.

He said: “The steps to file are available on all our communication channels, however, taxpayers with difficulties filing are also welcome to seek assistance with specially designated staff at our tax stations.

“We have made the process simple, quick, secure and reliable for our esteemed taxpayers. We are also available on various digital platforms to assist taxpayers on the process of e-filing.

“The LIRS urges all Lagos State residents and businesses to stay safe and obey all COVID-19 guidelines as stipulated by the relevant health authorities and the Lagos State Government.”