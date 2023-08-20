Lions Club pledges continued humanitarian services to address poverty

Lions Club International District 404B4 Nigeria said it will continue to focus on combating hunger and empowering widows and youths through various humanitarian services.

The District Governor (DG), Samson Abodunrin, gave the assurance during a public presentation and donation session on Saturday night in Lagos.

According to him, Nigeria, like all other countries, is faced with a serious challenge of unemployment, starvation, poverty, severe social and economic crisis.

The DG said that the organisation had positively impacted on communities by bringing succour to the less privileged in the country in particular and the world in general.

Abiodun said, “We have constructed landmark projects in the country, some of which are: The Cancer screening and Treatment Centres, LASUTH.

“Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centres in Igando, Ikotun, Lagos, Ede in Osun State, LASUTH, and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

“Dialysis Centres at LUTH, Akure and Ota, Lions Eye Clinics in General Hospitals at Isolo, Ota, Adeoyo in Ibadan, and currently nearing completion in Ogbomoso.

“The organisation also built the Lions Motherless Babies Home in Lekki, which is the largest motherless babies home in Africa.”

Abodunrin said that others include a Care Giver’s Home, Alanu House, in Ibadan and an Eye Hospital under construction in Abuja.

“We have provided borehole water, school materials and equipment, scholarships, cataract operations, food items, clothing materials, and relief materials among others,” he added.

The DG said that the empowerment scheme for widows was also launched with 10 grinding machines to empower and provide 10 widows a means of sustenance and livelihood.

“In addition, N50,000 will be given as a start-up investment for the widow to get a shop and stock it up with little food items which she can start selling and making a living from,” he added.

Abodunrin said that the district has an existing Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) to train 200 youths in various skills in the society.

According to him, N5 million has been set aside to provide equipment for the trainees upon graduation in whatever skill set they acquired from the FIIRO initiative.

The DG said that the financial donations and materials support realised would be used to enhance their capacity to continue the humanitarian services to communities.

“I request you to donate and partner with us as we put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and the needy.

“Be rest assured that your donations will assist us to reach out to more communities, do more for the needy, and the under-privileged,” he appealed.

Abodunrin said that the Lions Clubs Nigeria had been certified by charity navigator as an association that had demonstrated strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency with a confirmed four-star rating.

He added that the organisation’s five global causes were diabetes, environment, hunger, vision, and childhood cancer.

“It is proven that there is a correlation between hunger, nutrition, and health, therefore empowering the less privileged, widows, and unemployed youths will break the cycle of poverty in our country,” the DG said.

He added that the organisation had decided to build a vocational centre for training the youths in various skills, and provide the required equipment materials, and start up grants for them.

“The estimated cost for the first phase of the project is N150 million and when completed, will train over 500 youths and widows in the first year of its operation.

“There is no denying that it is a huge commitment, but it is do-able, and your support will go a long way to help us achieve the laudable goal.

“The world’s in a state of chaos, but amidst all the turmoil, there are moments of hope and inspiration,” Abodurin said.

According to him, the desire to make the world a better place tallies with the international President, Dr Patti Hill’s theme: “Changing the World”.

“Do your little bit of good where you are, it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelms the world.”

“Changing the world starts with you but it doesn’t mean that you have to do it alone. The power to make the world a better place is in our hands.

“Every small act of kindness can change our communities forever so let us aid others by giving our sympathy to those in distress, our aid to the weak, and our substance to the needy,” he said.

Over N20 million was donated to this cause during the event.