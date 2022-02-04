Lionel Messi unhappy at Paris Saint Germain

Lionel Messi has reportedly displayed signs of unhappiness at Paris-Saint Germain following his failure to adapt to life in Paris, according to a report.

The 34-year-old has struggled to replicate his usual staggering form since making the move to France from Barcelona last summer, netting just one goal in 12 Ligue 1 appearances so far.

Having netted five goals in as many games in the Champions League for PSG this season, Messi’s goalscoring tally remains respectable, but is significantly below the usual figures that he has produced during his career.

Now according to El Confidencial, part of the reason behind his relative struggles this campaign have been due to problems with adaptation in France.

The report states how the Argentine’s family have struggled to learn the French language and are discontent with the change in climate compared to their previous surroundings in Barcelona.

Rumours of his unhappiness then grew when Messi returned to the Catalan capital recently to meet up with former teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and current Barcelona boss Xavi.

Meanwhile, Messi was part of the PSG side that was knocked out of the Coupe de France to Nice on Monday, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men losing on penalties following a goalless draw.