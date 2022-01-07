Lionel Messi threatens to force PSG exit, gives condition for staying

Lionel Messi may look to force an exit from Paris Saint-Germain this summer if they fail to win the Champions League, according to former Barcelona midfielder Lobo Carrasco.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has largely struggled to settle at the Parc des Princes, bagging just one goal in 11 Ligue 1 appearances, as well as five assists.

Messi has registered five goals from five games in the Champions League, though, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side are already favourites to reclaim their Ligue 1 title.

However, Carrasco claims that failure to win the Champions League could see Messi think again, telling El Chiringuito: “Messi will always miss the \modus vivendi’ he had in Barcelona.

“If he succeeds, which means winning the Champions League, he could extend his stay for another year.

“If PSG don’t win the Champions League then this year is going to be a long one.

“I don’t think he regrets his decision in a sporting sense, but on a personal level he realised (he made a mistake).”

PSG will take on Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Pochettino’s men will first return to Ligue 1 action against Lyon on Sunday night.

Messi – who is under contract in the French capital until 2023 with the option of a further year – is expected to be fit for the encounter after returning a negative coronavirus test.