The Indigenous People of Biafra has claimed responsibility for the harassment of a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, at the New Yam Festival held in Germany on Saturday.

IPOB said it only acted on the long standing order of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to hound all those who backed the Nigerian Army “Operation Python Dance” and the proscription of the group.

It said: “Today being the 17th day of August 2019 the Nuremberg IPOB family in Germany in keeping with the long standing directive from our leader to hound all instigators of Operation Python Dance, is glad to report that Ike Ekweremadu was confronted and duly hounded out of a so-called New Yam Festival event in Germany.

“Despite repeated warnings to the organisers of these jamborees that Enugu, Ebonyi and other parts of Biafraland is under siege by Fulani caliphate and their collaborators within, they went ahead to invite a known traitor, co-conspirator and one of those that worked with Igbo governors to proscribe and tag IPOB a terror organisation while they never raised any voice against murderous Fulani herdsmen.”