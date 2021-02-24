Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has vowed that like he did in the case of former Governor Segun Oni in his state, he will also work against the reelection of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State if he continues disrespecting him.

Fayose said this on Wednesday during a PUNCH Live interview.

The former Ekiti State Governor and Makinde are contending for the leadership of their party, Peoples Democratic Party, in the South West.

While it has always been the norm for the leading political figure in any zone to be the leader of the party, which in this case Makinde fits into, Fayose has been laying claim to the position, saying he remains the father and elder brother of the Oyo State Governor.

While demanding for respect from Makinde going forward, Fayose told PUNCH Live that what he did to Oni when he ran for the governorship of Ekiti State will repeat itself in the case of Makinde.

Fayose supported the incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, although he ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “Even when I was supporting Governor (Kayode) Fayemi in Ekiti, I told them I can never join APC in my life.

“It was Governor (Segun) Oni that disrespected me and I worked for Governor Fayemi.

“If Governor Makinde continues to disrespect me like this, I will work against him.

“I don’t operate underneath; you know where you are with me.

“If Governor Makinde wants to hear the story of how he became governor, I will tell him.”