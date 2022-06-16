Like Chimark, like Fr. Mbaka, by Emmanuel Adigwe 

… All we have God gave us – Marksman

Many of us still remember the story of Chimark, Chinedu Marksman, the man who duped thousands of people off their hard-earned money and disappeared like the wind.

Marksman Chinedu could often post pictures of himself praying, dancing or a pastor pouring anointing oil on his head or him holding the microphone while in church singing. These gestures made many to see him as “God-fearing”, “a good devout Christain”, and “an honest Nigerian”. However, is Chimark really any of these things attributed to him? The plank that covered the eyes of Chimark’s investors will soon fall off but lest not get ahead of ourselves.

It was this perceived religiosity, not spirituality that made many fall prey to Chimark. They queued behind him and begged him to take their money for he was trustworthy and the return of investment was as sure as the northern star according to some Facebook influencers who projected Chimark as good, noble, and trustworthy.

And to be fair, everything was working according to plans. Both the investors and Chimark were smiling until things fell apart (apologies to Chinua Achebe). It was during this period that many discovered that there was nothing good or noble about the Chimark brand. He was just like every other charlatan whose sole intention was to swindle investors of their hard-earned cash.

Ever since then, Chimark has lost his social media relevance, his wife closed her Facebook account and Chinedu who used to post on Facebook frequently has since closed shop. No one will ever believe him again. He has lost credibility. However, this is not the case with Fr. Ejike Camillus Mbaka. Fr. Mbaka has “Chimarked” many Nigerians time and time again and we move on and it even becomes more disturbing because many Christians are quick to remind you that “he is a man of God” and the Bible said, “Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm”. So the many sins of Fr. Mbaka continue to be ignored. Afterall, who can battle with the “Lords appointed”.

Taking a look at the historical antecedents of Fr Mbaka, it has been one week, one trouble, apology to Anezi Okoro. A good follower of political events in Nigeria will remember how Fr Mbaka had predicted that former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, could not win his re-election for a second term as governor. That was in 2002, the priest will tell his congregation at the Adoration Ministry to point at the Lion Building (Enugu govt house) and they commanded Holy Ghost fire against Chimaroke Nnamani whom Fr. Mbaka said was a wicked Governor who God already told him would not live beyond that year, not to talk of winning the 2003 re-election. Fr. Mbaka also produced an audio tape titled “This Wicked Generation” where he swore that if Chimaroke won his 2003 reelection bid, he (Mbaka) would know he was not serving a living God and would therefore resign as a Priest.

2003 election came and Chimaroke won the re-election and ended his second term. Contested and won another election as a Senator. Presently, Chimaroke is a senator and he has gotten another ticket to go to the Senate again in 2023 and his protégé is set to be the Enugu state governor come 2023.

Fr Mbaka never resigned nor apologized. Like Nigerians, we all moved on.

Then came in 2021, Fr. Mbaka, said he saw a prophecy that the present governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo failing in his gubernatorial bid to govern Anambra State. According to the priest, it is not the will of God that Soludo should be the governor of the state. We all know how the Soludo story ended. Soludo has since occupied himself with the job of governing ndi Anambra.

The recent sin of Father Mbaka is where he cursed the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party aspirant, who according to him is “a stingy man” and Nigerians do not need a stingy man as president because Nigerians are hungry. Only Father Mbaka understands what stinginess means and what Peter Obi has done to warrant such harsh words from the priest. All over social media as I type this, Nigerians are worried concerning the reckless statement of the priest and many are wondering how many more statements like this can the country accommodate before the priest is called to order.

The last time Bishop Onaga, the Local ordinary of Enugu State tried to admonish the priest, his supporters stormed the cathedral and damaged church items, and even desecrated the altar. It then appears as if the priest is bigger than the church. This mess must not be allowed to continue.

The many sins of Fr. Mbaka are many and it is high time he was called to order to stop throwing mud at the Holy Mother Church. The Catholic Church is known as an institution and an individual can’t be bigger than an institution. Never. It is already disgraceful that one should compare a priest with a Ponzi charlatan or describe a man of the cassock as a pulpit buccaneer. Father Mbaka must be called back to serve God’s people and leave politics for politicians. He should be restrained immediately as he has already done enough damage not just to Catholics only but to the entire body of Christ.

