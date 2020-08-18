The opening match of the Ligue 1 season has been called off after there were four positive tests for the coronavirus among the Marseille camp.

Marseille was set to take on Saint-Etienne in the French top flight’s kick-off match on Friday.

The match will now be moved to either September 16 or 17.

French league officials had told teams last week that three or more positive cases would warrant the postponement of a match.

Marseille had called off a friendly with Bundesliga side Stuttgart last week over positive tests.

Marseille, managed by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas, finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019-20 season that was abandoned early due to the outbreak of the pandemic.