Lightning strike kills two women in Lagos – Police

Two women have lost their lives after being struck by lightning during the rain in the FESTAC area of Lagos State.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a post he shared on his X handle – @benHundeyin, on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened during the rain on Friday.

“Somewhere on First Avenue, FESTAC, two women remained indoors during the downpour yesterday.

“Lightning struck, electrocuting them instantly and causing a fire outbreak,” he said.

According to him, the victims live in a shanty built under high-voltage wires.

The spokesman sympathised with the deceased, and prayed that their souls rest in peace.