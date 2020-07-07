Lightening resulting from early morning downpour on Tuesday killed seven cows worth N1.1 million in Elepo village of Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the lightening, which deafening sound sent residents of the village scampering for shelter, struck the herd of one Alhaji Abdullahi, a Fulani man, claiming seven of his hefty cows, each valued N150,000.

Alhaji Sulaimon Oloruntoyin, leader of Fulani community in Osun State, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Osogbo.

Oloruntoyin said: “I was told that the cows belong to Alhaji Abdullahi, son of Seriki Fulani of Ifon.

“I was also told the incident happened before daybreak during rainfall that occurred in the early hours of today (Tuesday).”