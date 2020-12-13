Dr Adebiyi Adelodun, a medical parasitologist, says complete lifestyle change can cure hepatitis.

Adelodun disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that hepatitis could be cured if not severe or chronic.

“Most effective drugs still remain the anti-retroviral drugs.

“Also, a complete lifestyle change is strongly advised; no more alcohol for such patient,’’ he said.

Adelodun noted that although, there were some herbs or drugs that have been effective in managing and treating it, “but there is no scientific analysis for them’’.

He said that some people still don’t know that “prevention is better than cure’’.

So preventive vaccination for healthy individual was first advised, he added.

“You might look healthy and not notice that you have hepatitis because some would not come with severe symptoms on time.

“So, preventive vaccination and proper examining of yourself regularly is advised’’.