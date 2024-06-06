Lifeless baby found in sack, police begin probe

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the lifeless body of a baby found on June 2, 2024 in a sack at a refuse dump along Ifite Road, Awka.

The lifeless baby, suspected to be a day-old, was reportedly abandoned by a woman presumed to be the mother.

The spokesman of the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed this development in a statement.

Ikenga said: “The body has been recovered and the Police are currently working with some eyewitness information at the scene for possible arrest of the perpetrator.

“To this end, the CP decries moral decay in Society and describes the act as ungodly, barbaric, and inhuman.

Also Read:

“He also urges parents and guardians to pay greater attention to their children and wards.

“Our CP has called on anyone with useful information that can aid the investigation to come forward to the Police Command headquarters in this regard.”