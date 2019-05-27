Beryl Ehondor, a human communication and life coach, is launching two books: “Pants Down” and “Ant & Pig,” on May 30, 2019.

In Pants Down, the author aims to share insights on masturbation after desk research, in-depth interview with doctors (names withheld), leaders of social institutions and persons dealing with masturbation.

This book will answer frequently asked questions on masturbation: Masturbation? What? Why? How? Is it normal to Masturbate? Is it unhealthy? Is it a sin? Does God frown at it? Is it wrong to masturbate when I am away from my wife? Is it wrong for girls/women to masturbate? Are there side effects? How can I break FREE?

“The Truth helps anyone take the right decisions and Be Free. You can be Free,” she explains.

Ehondor is a prolific creative writer, teacher and speaker with a child-like heart.

She believes every person is a child in adult skin and thus writes to reach the child in them, to create a desirable society.

Thus, exploring the power of folktale, the book, Ant & the Pig, brilliantly attempts to answer why the Pig is the face of savings.

“It also highlights rich African, yet ‘universal’ societal values of savings, delayed-gratification, respect, hardwork, teamwork and gains of togetherness in families; core values today’s society needs to survive. This book is not only for little children, but for the big ones too, the children in adult skin,” she said.

Ehondor is a life-coach, media and communications consultant and doctoral scholar at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

She is the founder, Monteeclairs Initiative, a platform that inspires godly and purpose-living for young persons.

Her other authored book is: “Kaleidoscope,” a collection of short stories on everyday people and everyday issues.

Ehondor has a culture of excellence with core values centred on God, family and service.

See more, meet the author on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter: www.monteeclairs.org, @monteeclairs, [email protected] and +2348033506767.

Available online: OkadaBooks, Amazon, Smashwords, etc.