An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has slammed a N500 million (about $1 million) damages against a UK-based blogger, Maureen Badejo, for libellous publications through her GIO TV against the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, and the church.

The claimants are the Incorporated Trustees of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and Olukoya.

Badejo, who is the anchor person at the Facebook-based GIO TV, had before the judgement churned out 52 lies against Dr. Olukoya.

Ruling in a N10 billion libel suit against the said Badejo, the presiding Judge, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi, awarded N250 million to each of the Claimants, making a total of N500 million, as aggravated and exemplary damages for libel.

Justice Akinyemi, in the ruling, frowned at Badejo’s ruthless campaign against the Claimants and described it as the worst case of reckless defamation and evil use of the internet and social media.

The Court also ordered the Defendant to “immediately pull down and erase each of the offending online publications/posts concerning the Claimants from the internet.

“Tender a written apology and retraction of the offending publications and posts in a form and content acceptable to the Claimants and published prominently in her Facebook, You-Tube and Instagram accounts and in at least three nationally circulating newspapers in Nigeria and two international magazines including Time International, FORTHWITH, and;

“Perpetual Injunction restraining the Defendant (Maureen) by herself, her agents, servants, privies or other persons howsoever called or described from further making, publishing and/or disseminating defamatory stories and statements about the Claimants or any one of them.”

Reacting to the judgement and media inquiries on whether Badejo was aware of it, counsel to the Claimants, Ime Nya Asanga, said a certified true copy of the judgment and a certificate of the judgment with Form 35 endorsed thereon had been served vide DHL to her and that the proof of service indicates that she personally signed for them at 09:20am of February 18, 2021

Asanga further explained that Ogun State High Court Form 35, titled: “NOTICE OF CONSEQUENCE OF DISOBEDIENCE TO ORDER OF COURT,” is an endorsement by the Registrar on the Certificate of Judgment, warning that unless the judgment debtor obeys the directions contained therein, he/she will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

He warned that if after February 18, 2021 the Defendant should make any other broadcast defamatory of the Claimants or any one of them, contempt proceedings, which are criminal in nature, will immediately be commenced against her.

He said: “It is expected that now that a judicial pronouncement has been made on her broadcasts as they affect MFM and Dr. Olukoya, the defendant would seek wise guidance or counsel herself to safety having now realised that social media grandstanding is a far cry from legal responsibility and justification of words spoken or published.”

The following are some of Badejo’s lies/falsehood against Dr. Olukoya, his family and the MFM church:

In the above link, she falsely alleged as follow:

1. That Dr. Daniel Olukoya defrauded the US Government by selling his books in the US without paying the due tax on the books (see the video particularly from 2:47:10).

She and her caller lied that Elijah Toluwani Olukoya (Dr. Olukoya’s son) has a whopping sum of N6 billion in Heritage Bank in Nigeria. She continued in her many lies that a particular pastor from MFM UK paid the sum of £150,000 into the personal account of Olukoya and then went to Nigeria to meet the GO so he could help him cover up his fraud. She equally lied that Olukoya as well as all the MFM UK Trustees are thieves because they are all deeply involved and participated in the alleged fraud that is being investigated by the Charity Commission. She also lied that a particular sum of £4 million was stolen in MFM and this is also known to Dr. Olukoya who she alleged is fully involved in all the frauds being perpetrated by MFM Church. She and one of her callers lied that Olukoya evicted a particular lady from an apartment he rented for her because the said lady refused the sexual advances of the Man of God.

In the above link, she further alleged falsely as follow:

That Shade Olukoya (Dr. Olukoya’s wife) is on the church payroll and she is earning salary in the sum of £35,000 from MFM. Although as a pastor, she is entitled to a salary but she has never taken a penny from MFM UK (see the video particularly from 1:35:15) That Dr. Olukoya has abandoned his family members, refusing to take care of them. Meanwhile, members of Olukoya’s family from both sides are all still alive to bear witness to the contrary. (see video particularly from 1:57:30).

In the above link, she further alleged falsely as follow:

9. She also lied that Dr Olukoya as the General Overseer of MFM covered up the alleged sexual infidelity of one pastor Dupeola Ajayi whereas the GO, upon receiving the allegation, immediately summoned the pastor to Lagos Nigeria and made him to face series of disciplinary measures which were not limited to immediate recall, immediate suspension from ministering, Deliverance at the Prayer City for two months, rehabilitation program under the supervision of one of the Assistants General Overseer, Pastor Ladejola. Ye said pastor decided to resign instead of submitting himself fully to all these disciplinary and rehabilitation measures.

In the above link, she continued her false allegations as follow: