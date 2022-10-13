lice foil bandits’ attack, rescue 18 victims in Katsina State

The police foiled an attack by suspected bandits and rescued 18 victims of kidnapping in Gidan Baushe, Gatakawa village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah.

Isah explained that on October 12, 2022 at about 1am, a distress call was received that suspected bandits in their numbers, on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the village.

He said: “On receipt of the report, the DPO Kankara Division led tactical units to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully repelled the suspected bandits from their heinous mission and rescued all the kidnapped victims.

“In the course of scanning the scene, five motorcycles and two cows were recovered. Sadly, two villagers were killed and one was injured by the suspects.

“It is feared that many suspected bandits were neutralized or escaped the scene with gun shots wounds. Investigation is ongoing.”