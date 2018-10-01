Libya heads to Tunisia for Eagles clash

The Libyan National Team will camp in Tunisia for seven days ahead of their trip to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles.

Libyan newspaper, Al Wasat, is reporting that the official spokesman of the Libyan Football Federation, Fatih Chaboulos, has confirmed that the Libyan team will camp for a week in Tunisia from October 4 to 11 before traveling on a private plane to Uyo for the AFCON qualifier against the Super Eagles.

The match day three fixture will hold at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on October 13, with the return leg scheduled for the 18,000-capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia October 16.

Both countries have announced their rosters for the two matches, with Libya manager Adel Amrouche naming a 22-man squad and Gernot Rohr inviting 24 players.

Libya top Group E of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers with four points, same as South Africa who have an inferior goal difference, but a point ahead of Nigeria.