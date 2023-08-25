Libya arrests senior IS member responsible for Tripoli deadly attacks

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has announced the arrest of a senior Islamic State (IS) member responsible for deadly attacks in capital Tripoli in 2018.

The country’s security forces Tuesday afternoon arrested an IS leader, who was involved in planning and leading suicide operations targeting the headquarters of major government institutions and government employees in 2018, said Dbeibah in a speech.

The Libyan prime minister vowed to fight all forms of terrorism in and outside the country, pledging to work to stabilise the country, reform the security and military institutions and normalise life in all parts of Libya.

In 2018, the IS carried out three attacks in Tripoli on the headquarters of the Higher Commission of Elections, the National Oil Corporation, and the Foreign Ministry.

No fewer than 19 people were killed in the attacks while dozens of others were injured.